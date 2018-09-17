Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: No phones, cameras, electronic devices in polling booths – INEC

On 1:25 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

In a bid to ensure a free, fair and successful election in the forthcoming Osun state gubernatorial election, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Monday warned electorate not to come with any electronic device that is capable of recording sounds and images inside the polling booths.

INEC
INEC boss

Disclosing this in Osogbo at the stakeholders’ forum, Yakubu opined that the new development would help to reduce vote-buying and selling which politicians have adopted.

Recall that during the Ekiti state election in July, Yakubu  promised Nigerians that the commission would not allow vote-buying and selling to take place.

Details later:


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.