Breaking: No phones, cameras, electronic devices in polling booths – INEC

By Nwafor Sunday

In a bid to ensure a free, fair and successful election in the forthcoming Osun state gubernatorial election, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Monday warned electorate not to come with any electronic device that is capable of recording sounds and images inside the polling booths.

Disclosing this in Osogbo at the stakeholders’ forum, Yakubu opined that the new development would help to reduce vote-buying and selling which politicians have adopted.

Recall that during the Ekiti state election in July, Yakubu promised Nigerians that the commission would not allow vote-buying and selling to take place.

