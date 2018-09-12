Breaking: Nigerian Army Football team joins national league

The Nigerian Army football team, also known as Green Beret football team has been ranked a new member of Nigeria National League.

In a statement disclosed by the Army Headquarter on Wednesday , the team qualified for national league competitions in a nationwide league one, division one championship qualify match against Olisa football team of Ogun State on Saturday 8 September 2018, at the Ilorin Township Stadium, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Nigerian Army Green Beret Team qualified for national league competitions when they won Olisa football team of Ogun State with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out score. The trophy of the competition has since been handed over to the Nigerian Army Headquarters ( AHQs ) Abuja.

The General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Okwudili Fidelis Azinta received the team in the Division’s new Auditorium, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo- Ibadan when members of the team paid him a courtesy call at Headquarters 2 Division. The General Officer Commanding encouraged the team to continue to be hardworking and win more trophy for the Nigerian Army.

