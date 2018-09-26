Breaking: Labour insists on strike after meeting with FG

By Nwafor Sunday

After meeting with the federal government delegation in Abuja, members of the organized Labour, Wednesday insisted that since the federal government has refused to agree with their terms, that Nigeria Labour Congress has no other option than to embark on a total strike as scheduled earlier.

Ayuba Wabba the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President said that after meeting with the Minster of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige and other federal government delegation, the failure of both parties to reach an agreement on the issues raised implies that the strike will still proceed as planned.

Recall that Vanguard had reported that Organised Labour and federal government delegation were in a closed door meeting to find a way of preventing the billed strike which would commence by 12: 00 mid night.

Details later: