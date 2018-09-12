Breaking: I’ve all it takes to become governor, says Sanwo-Olu as he submits nomination forms

By Nwafor Sunday

The Managing Director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation, LSDPC and the Lagos state governorship aspirant for the All Progressives Congress, Mr Jide Sanwo-Olu has submitted his nomination and expression of interest forms.

In a chat with newsmen in Abuja shortly after submitting his forms, Mr Jide averred that he has all it takes to become a governor.

His words, “Why am I in the race? I am 53 years old, but more importantly, in the last almost 30 years; I had spent 16 years out it in the private sector and 11 in the public service. Of course, I have been three-time commissioner,

“I have been two-time special adviser;… I have served over three governors.

“So, I have a wide range of experience as I have a dream to obviously contribute a lot more as a Lagosian and son of the soil, I will just be able to let our people get to where they know that governance is all about people.”

Jide who submitted his forms will be contending with the incumbent governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who also submitted his forms today.

Reports have it that the lagos state political big man Asiwaju Tinubu has thrown his weight behind Jide with 57 local government Chairmen who have deserted Ambode.