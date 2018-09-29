Alleged WAEC scandal: Group sues Bindow ‘Adamawa governor’

By Nwafor Sunday

An independent right activists group Global Integrity Crusade Network, (GICN), has on Saturday sued the governor of Adamawa state, Muhammad Jibrilla Bindow for alleged forgery of his West African Examination Council certificate, WAEC.

In a summon obtained by Thecable, GICN asked a Federal High in Abuja to disqualify the governor from seeking re-election following the provisions and interpretation of Section 177 (d) of the 1999 constitution.

“Whether by the true interpretation of Section 177 (d) of the 1999 constitution, the first defendant (Jibrilla) is not absolutely disqualified from seeking re-election to the office on the ground that he does not possess a school certificate or its equivalent issued to him by the second defendant either in 1983 or at any time whatsoever. “Whether the fourth defendant should not decline to present the first defendant to the third defendant to purposes of screening ahead of the forthcoming election to the office of governor of Adamawa state on the ground that he does not possess a school certificate or Its equivalent issued to him by the second defendant either in I983 or at any time whatsoever”.

See the summon below: