Breaking: Ekiti tribunal moves suit challenging Fayemi’s victory to Abuja

By Anthony Ogbonna

Chairman of the Ekiti State Governorship Election Tribunal, Justice Suleiman Belgore, has, in the suit challenging the emergence of Kayode Fayemi in the governorship election held in the state, moved its sitting from Ado Ekiti to Abuja following the unanimous plea by both the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, parties involved in the case.

Recall that PDP candidate in the election, Kolapo Olusola had filed the petition challenging the victory of APC candidate, Kayode Fayemi in the election.

However, both parties had filed application requesting the move of the venue to Abuja after citing security risks around the Ado Ekiti.

