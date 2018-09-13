Breaking: Ekiti Assembly passes N10bn supplementary budget

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Ekiti state house of Assembly has approved the 10 billion naira supplementary budget request by Governor Ayodele Fayose.

At the sitting which commenced at 12pm, attended by 14 lawmakers and presided over by Speaker, Hon. Kola Oluwawole, the bill went through first, second readings and committee review before its passage within the hour.

However journalists were chased out of the hallowed chamber before the commencement of the proceedings.

The appropriation bill forwarded to the House of Assembly yesterday by Governor Fsyose had generated furore, with the Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi threatening severe consequences for whoever took part in what he described as the fraudulent action.

Details later