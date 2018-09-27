Breaking News
Translate

Breaking:  DSS releases Aisha’s ADC

On 1:36 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

The Aide De Camp (ADC) to the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been released on Thursday by the State Security Service (SSS).

Details later


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.