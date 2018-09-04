Breaking: Donald Duke dumps PDP declares to run for presidency under SDP

By Nwafor Sunday
Ex-governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, Tuesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) where he declared to run for presidency coming 2019 election.
Details later:
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
By Nwafor Sunday
Ex-governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, Tuesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) where he declared to run for presidency coming 2019 election.
Details later: