Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Donald Duke dumps PDP declares to run for presidency under SDP

On 2:37 pmIn News, Politics by Nwafor PolycarpComments

By Nwafor Sunday

Ex-governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, Tuesday dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) where he declared to run for presidency coming 2019 election.

Details later:


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.