BREAKING: Delta APC Elders, Leaders purchase, presents Senate form to Emerhor

Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – LEADERS and Elders of the All Progressives Congress, APC from Delta Central senatorial district, have purchased and presented a nomination and expression of interest form to the leader of the party in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor beckoning on him to run for the office of senate representing the district.

The Delta Central Senatorial district is currently being occupied by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who is loyal to the Jones Erue led executive of the party.

With the current position of things, Omo-Agege who has been the sole aspirant for the position in the party, would be fighting for the party’s ticket with Emerhor if he accepts the appeal of the party elders.

Details shortly