Breaking: Court gives WAEC five days to produce Adeleke’s results

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – An Abuja High Court sitting at Bwari, has ordered the West African Examination Council, WAEC, to produce before it, the result it recorded for the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in the May/June 1981 examination.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Othman Musa, directed that WAEC should depose an affidavit, to either deny or confirm that Adeleke who is currently representing Osun West Senatorial District, sat for the Exams the Council conducted at Ede Muslim High School in Ede, Osun State, in 1981.

It equally said the examination body should file the ledger containing results of Ademola and his mates with whom he sat for the examinations, as well the verifying affidavit, within five days of being served with the enrolled order dated September 11.

The orders followed an ex-parte motion that was filed by two plaintiffs, Mr. Wahab Raheem and Mr. Adam Habeeb.

The plaintiffs had through their lawyer, Mr. B.J. Komolafe, filed a suit to challenge Adeleke’s eligibility to contest the Osun State goverorship election billed for September 22.

Equally joined as 2nd and 3rd Defendants in the suit marked FCT/HC/BW/CV/122/2018, were the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Meantime, aside granting leave to the plaintiffs to serve the court processes on Adeleke through the Clerk of the Senate, the court declined to restrain INEC from recognising or giving effect to the 1st Defendant’s nomination as the governorship candidate of the PDP for the Osun poll.

Justice Musa adjourned the case till September 19 for hearing, even as he ordered the embattled lawmaker to appear before him and show cause why the court should not disqualify him from contesting the Osun State Governorship Election.

Specifically, the court ordered, “That the West African Examination Council (WAEC) of 21, Hussey Street, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria through its Director General or any other designated officer of the council is hereby ordered tn depose to an affidavnt confirming or denying that the 1st Defendant in this suit, named Adeleke Ademola, Candidate No. 19645/149 sat for the Senior Secondary SchooI Certificate Examination in May/June, 1981 conducted by the council at Ede Muslim High School Situate At P. 0. Box 6 Yidi Road, Ede, State Of Osun, and to file same before this Honourable Court within five (5) working days of being sewed with the order.

“That the West African Examination Council (WAEC) of 21, Hussey Street, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria through its Director General or any other designated officer of the council is hereby ordered to serve on all the parties to this suit with the said copies of the affidavit and the ledger under reference in prayers vi & vii above within five (5) working days of filing.

“That the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Of 21, Hussey Street, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria through its Director General or any other designated officer of the council is hereby directed to produce the ledger containing the results of all the candidates who sat for the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination in May/June, 1981 conducted by the council at Ede Muslim High Situate At P. 0. Box 6 Yidi Road, Ede, State Of Osun”.

Meanwhile, Adeleke had since denied the allegation that he is parading a bogus WAEC result.