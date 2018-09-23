Breaking: Buhari, wife, others depart for New York

President Muhmmadu Buhari accompanied by his wife, Aisha departed Abuja for New York ahead of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly today.

The 73rd Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA73) with the theme : “Making the United Nations relevant to all People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies.”

The highpoint of President Buhari’s participation will be his address on Tuesday to the General Assembly on the opening day of the General Debate.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma; and the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin.

Others on the presidential entourage include: the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede; and the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.