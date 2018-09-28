Breaking: Buhari to Osun contestants: Go to court if you disagree

…CONGRATULATES APC, OYETOLA FOR WINNING OSUN GUBER ELECTION

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday charged all the contestants in Osun election to seek redress in court if they disagree with the final verdict of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Recall that INEC on Friday morning declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola winner of the Osun re-run election after scoring 255,505 votes to defeat Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who scored 255,023 votes.

Recall also that Adeleke had said that he would not accept the just concluded election after citing many irregularities and electoral malpractices. He opined that he would seek redress in court.

However, in the spirit of democracy, Buhari on Friday through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu, commended their maturity, loyalty and courage in the elction and urged them to seek redress if they disagree with verdict given by INEC.

His statement in Full:

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Governor-elect of Osun State, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, for winning the keenly contested governorship election.

President Buhari extends warm felicitations to the state and national campaign teams that worked assiduously to guarantee the victory at the polls, while commending the outgoing Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for eight years of steadfastness and service to his people.

“Thank you Osun State for supporting our good governance agenda by re-electing the APC. I assure you that we will continue to work for the progress and prosperity of the state and the nation,” he said.

The President urges the Governor-elect to always remember that the electorate expects unreserved commitment to delivering results that directly impact their lives and families.

President Buhari affirms that the successful election in the State further strengthens the democratic culture in the country, extolling INEC for, once again, making the country proud.

President Buhari commends the maturity, loyalty and courage of all contestants in putting in their best to be elected to serve the state, urging them to seek redress in court, where they disagree with the outcome.