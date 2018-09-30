Breaking: Buhari accepts Aisha Alhassan’s resignation

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday accepted the resignation letter of the former minister of women affairs, Aisha Alhassan aka Mama Taraba.

Alhassan who resigned her appointment yesterday equally dumped All Progressives Congress, APC and picked the nomination and interest form of United Democratic Party, UDP to vie for governorship office in Taraba state.

Recall that Alhassan was disqualified by her former party, APC, because of her alleged anti party activities. The National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had said that the former minister was APC in the day and PDP at night.

Recall also that Alhassan had last year endorsed the presidential aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

But in her letter dated 29 September, Alhassan reeled her reasons for quitting APC and resigning her position in Buhari’s cabinet.

Details later: