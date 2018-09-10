Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: APC reopens sale, submission of nomination forms for Osun state

On 5:38 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

All Progressives Congress (APC) has reopened sale and submission of nomination forms for Osun state.

The party in a statement on Monday said it will reopen the sale and submission of nomination forms for various elective positions in the State from Monday, September 24th to Wednesday, September 26th, 2018.

President Muhammadu Buhari; APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomho;e and the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawal during the APC Caucus meeting where Former Delta State Governor, Chief Emmanuel Udughan was presented to the leaders of the party at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida

The statement according to Mr. Yekini Nabena Ag. National Publicity Secretary read thus
‘In order to avoid distractions and ensure full participation of Party supporters and members in the forthcoming Osun State Governorship elections scheduled for Saturday, September 22, 2018, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will reopen the sale and submission of nomination forms for various elective positions in the State from Monday, September 24th to Wednesday, September 26th, 2018.

Screening of aspirants from the State will commence from Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 to Saturday, October 6th, 2018’


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.