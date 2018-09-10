Breaking: APC reopens sale, submission of nomination forms for Osun state

All Progressives Congress (APC) has reopened sale and submission of nomination forms for Osun state.

The party in a statement on Monday said it will reopen the sale and submission of nomination forms for various elective positions in the State from Monday, September 24th to Wednesday, September 26th, 2018.



The statement according to Mr. Yekini Nabena Ag. National Publicity Secretary read thus

‘In order to avoid distractions and ensure full participation of Party supporters and members in the forthcoming Osun State Governorship elections scheduled for Saturday, September 22, 2018, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will reopen the sale and submission of nomination forms for various elective positions in the State from Monday, September 24th to Wednesday, September 26th, 2018.

Screening of aspirants from the State will commence from Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 to Saturday, October 6th, 2018’