Breaking: Amaju Pinnick wins NFF election again

Amaju Melvin Pinnick has again won the 2018 Nigeria Football Federation, NFF’s elections which was held in Katsina.



Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation and First Vice President of the Confederation of African Football made history as he defeated Aminu Maigari the immediate past President of NFF, 1st Vice President of CAF, Taiwo Ogunjobi, former Nigeria international defender and Chinedu Okoye, proprietor of amateur league club, Bimo FC as he was voted for the second term in the office.

Amaju Pinnick got 34 votes.

Aminu Magari got 8 votes.

Taiwo Ogunjobi 2 votes.

Chinedu Okoye got 0 vote

The election continues with the office of the first vice president.