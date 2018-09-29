Breaking: Aisha Alhassan joins UDP

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely six hours of her resignation as a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, former minister of women affairs, Aisha Alhassan, Saturday, officially joined the United Democratic Party, UDP.

She made this known via her official tweeter handle, @SenAishaAlhassn.

Recall that Mama Taraba was disqualified by the All Progressives Congress, APC, over alleged anti party. Alhassan had last year endorsed the presidential aspirant for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vice president Atiku Abubakar.

But in a letter sent to Mr. President, Alhassan reeled the major reasons that led to her resignation.

Details later: