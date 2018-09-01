Breaking: Again, cholera outbreak kills 15, dozens hospitalized in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Fresh cholera outbreak on Saturday morning in Charanchi local government of Katsina State has killed not fewer than 15 persons.



Information gathered from the area also revealed that about 24 others were also hospitalized and are receiving medical treatment at the Charanchi Comprehensive Clinic.

Chairman Caretaker Committee of the Local government, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar Radda confirmed the development through his Information Officer, Mannir Idris Charanchi.

Charanchi also revealed that four other persons from two villages of Malole and Banyen were affected by the outbreak but have since been treated.

According to him, “we have carried out intervention by providing drugs for the victims but we call for urgent intervention from the state government to save our people from dying.

“We equally tasked the people on the need to embrace personal hygiene as this will go a long way in preventing further occurrence of the outbreak,” Charanchi said.

It would be recalled that about 17 persons were reportedly killed in June and July by the cholera in the state.