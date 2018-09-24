BreaKIng: Again, APC shifts Presidential Primaries for the fourth time

By Omeiza Ajayi

The All Progressives Congress APC has for the fourth time shifted its presidential primaries to Friday September 28, 2018.



The party has severally shifted the exercise for reasons that were not clearly stated, but the current rescheduling is as a result of the governorship election rerun in Osun state slated for Thursday.

“In view of the Osun State Governorship rerun election which has been scheduled for Thursday, September 27th, 2018, by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, the All Progressives Congress APC has now rescheduled the presidential primary election to Friday, September 28th, 2018”, the party said in a statement by its acting spokesman, Yekini Nabena.

“This is to avoid a clash in dates with the Osun State Governorship rerun election and enable all registered Party members in all thirty-six states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory FCT participate in the exercise”, the statement added.