Breaking: Accidental discharge kills 2 soldiers – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has said that accidental discharge has killed 2 soldiers.

The Army on its Titter handle said: ‘We deeply regret to announce the death of 2 soldiers of 192 Battalion who lost their lives as a result of an accidental discharge during in-theatre training today.’



The Chief of Army Staff has directed the Commander 26 Brigade Gwoza to immediately constitute a board of inquiry to unravel the circumstances that led to this unfortunate situation. — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) September 19, 2018