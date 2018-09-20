Breaking News
Breaking: Accidental discharge kills 2 soldiers – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has said that accidental discharge has killed 2 soldiers.

The Army on its Titter handle said: ‘We deeply regret to announce the death of 2 soldiers of 192 Battalion who lost their lives as a result of an accidental discharge during in-theatre training today.’

