Breaking: Abdulsalami, Kukah, Nicholas Okoh, others storm INEC

By Nwafor Sunday

As part of their efforts to calm tension within the political sphere, the former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar together with Matthew Kukah, Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese; former Vice-President Ebitu Ukiwe and Nicholas Okoh, Anglican bishop, Tuesday stormed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission to discuss with the chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu ways and democratic processes to adopt, to make the forthcoming 2019 presidential election a successful one.

Abdulsalami who is the chairman of the peace committee seized the opportunity to urged politicians to shun violence and anything that would disrupt the forthcoming elections.

His words as quoted by Thecable, “We are all aware that we are approaching the 2019 election and already you are very much aware how the polity is being heated as a result of which we have decided to step our action in ensuring that there is peace in the country and the politicians play by the rule of the game and also the security agencies and the INEC play their role accordingly.

“This morning we have interacted with the INEC chairman and his staff and also the security agencies here who have got one role or the other to perform in this election.

“All in all, we have had a briefing and later this afternoon we are going to meet the political parties and the chairmen of the 91 registered political parties in furtherance of ensuring that peace continues. We are going to listen to them, hear their complaints and also appeal to them to make sure that politics is played without bitterness.

“As you are very much aware if there is no peace in any country there would be no country at all. So this is the essence of this meeting to ensure that we are all on the same wave length.”