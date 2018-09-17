Breaking: 2019: Lamido appears before Southern/Middle Belt leaders

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- LEADERS of thought, elder statesmen from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum are at the moment, grilling former governor of Jigawa state state and Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sule Lamido.

The Leaders led by former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark are questioning him on his plans for Nigeria ahead of 2019 Presidential election.

The former Jigawa State Governor appeared before the forum on Monday at the Asokoro residence of Clark in Abuja to take questions, particularly on the restructuring of the country which the forum is pushing for, and his plans to revive the economy against the backdrop of exponential growth in population.

Before the question and answer session, Chief Clark told him that the forum will not endorse any aspirant until the aspirant had given all of them, including the President Muhammadu Buhari, the opportunity to be heard.

Four aspirants have so far appeared before the forum at the Asokoro, Abuja residence of the Chief Clark.

They are former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Sokoto state governor, Attahiru Bafarawa; Sina Fagbenro of KOWA Party and Lamido.

Details later…