Breaking: 2019: Katsina APC adotps indirect primaries

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Katsina State on Thursday adopted th use of indirect primaries in the state for 2019 general election.

The stakeholders adopted the indirect primaries method after a meeting held at the Presidential Hall of the General Muhammadu Buhari Government House

The stakeholders also endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari as its sole candidates for the President and Governorship in 2019 general elections.

Details shortly…