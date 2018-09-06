Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: 2019: Katsina APC adotps indirect primaries

On 1:18 pmIn Politics by adekunleComments

…endorse Buhari, Masari as sole candidate

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Katsina State on Thursday adopted th use of indirect primaries in the state for 2019 general election.

Main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Mohammadu Buhari casts his ballot at a polling station in the “Gidan Niyam Sakin Yara A ward” at Daura in Katsina State on March 28, 2015. Voting began in Nigeria’s general election but delays were reported countrywide because of technical problems in accrediting electors.
AFP PHOTO

The stakeholders adopted the indirect primaries method after a meeting held at the Presidential Hall of the General Muhammadu Buhari Government House

The stakeholders also endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Bello Masari as its sole candidates for the President and Governorship in 2019 general elections.

Details shortly…


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.