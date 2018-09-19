BPMI inducts 25 new members; holds maiden summit 2019

By Princewill Ekwujuru

The Business Process Management Institute , BPMI, has inducted 25 new members as Honorary Fellows, Fellows, Members and Associates members of the institute, as it holds maiden Summit and Awards next year.

President/Chairman of Council of the institute, Dr. Yahaya Fufore, at the ceremony, in Lagos, stated that the induction was part of the institute’s efforts at enhancing business process management in Nigeria.

While congratulating the new inductees, Fufore noted that the focus of the association in the coming months is to ensure that more professionals are brought under the umbrella of the association.

He argued that business process management had become imperative for businesses desirous of cutting down wastes and enhancing their bottom-lines; hence the decision to come up with the idea of the institute early this year.

Speaking on the institute’s forthcoming BPMI Excellence Summit and Awards slated for next year in Abuja and Lagos, respectively, Chairman, Event Committee, Mr. Chibuzor Uwaga, explained that the event is aimed at recognising and celebrating innovative business processes, from chosen sectors, as a way of encouraging a high-level process efficiency and effectiveness.

“The Award is an opportunity for the process community to come together and celebrate their successes, having spent the year working very hard to excel in their field and deliver value to their clients, customers and employers,” he stated.