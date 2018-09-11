Boska takes free health mission to Ibadan

By Chioma Obinna

Major Pain killer company, Dexa Medica makers of Boska yet again carried out another free health services under its programme, ‘Pain Free Day initiative’ at the Brigade Gwagaruwa market in Ibadan as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Pain Free Day event was attended by over 100 persons and residents from communities of Brigade Gwagaruwa market. The beneficiaries got tips on healthy living during the rainy season and other weather conditions.

Senior Brand Executive, Dexa Medica, Mr. Joseph Christopher said the exercise was informed by qualitative findings which showed that 70 percent of consumers often catch a flu during rainy season resulting into body breakdown if not attended to urgently.

Christopher explained that the day offered opportunity for consumers to see health experts who provided full range of health services for free.

“We provided free eye glasses for those in need as well as prescribed drugs to treat eye, ear and nose defects. Besides rendering free health services, the team also leveraged the opportunity to educate consumers on how to live stress-free while at their various duty posts.

“This Pain Free Day edition is specially designed to keep consumers fit given the rainy season. I am confident that Dexa Medica will continue to improve the delivery of quality health care for consumers in the months ahead.”