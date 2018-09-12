Borno governorship: APC Chairman commends Shettima for democratic freedom

…ays multiple aspirants great for APC, no cause for alarm

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

The State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Borno, Ali Bukar Dalori has commended Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima for creating an atmosphere of democratic freedom in which aspirants under the APC were given their rights to obtain forms for the governorship and other seats as against previous practices of dictatorship where party members were denied freedom to aspire for positions. Dalori said it was the first time since 1999 that aspirants under a ruling party in Borno State where given such freedom.



This is even as 22 aspirants on the platforms of the APC have obtained the gubernatorial nomination forms at the cost of about N22.5 million each.

In a statement emailed to journalists on Tuesday, the Chairman said the Governor resisted offers to immediately anoint a successor, opting for an open and liberal democratic process where persons with aspiration were not only allowed but even encouraged to obtain forms for expression of interest.

Dalori said the APC in Borno State is happy with its growing number of aspirants especially for the governorship in Borno State because the development has charged the political atmosphere in favour of the APC and in positive and peaceful manner.

The Chairman said while all aspirants have rights to engage themselves in consultations and lawful negotiations ‎which are common with democracies, the APC in Borno State under the democratic leadership of Governor Kashim Shettima will continue its ongoing extensive consultation with all segments of people to gather views relating to the future of the State.

He said with the level of overwhelming support the APC which makes san APC candidate the next Governor of the State, Insha’Allah, Governor Shettima felt it was wrong for him alone to choose a successor without the party engaging with all segments.

Dalori assured all APC members that there is no cause for alarm on the number of aspirants rather, party members should enjoy a moment of the party’s growth in strong democratic culture which will make it more attractive to waiting voters. ‎

He called on the members to pray for the party to produce the best candidates at all levels who will work to sustain, preserve and accelerate ongoing efforts towards the stability of the State.

The Chairman also reminded the party’s members not to forget previous years when the APC and its leaders stood by them, urging them to reflect on their experiences in looking to the future.

Meanwhile, Borno Concerned Citizens (BCC) and residents have vowed to rally round the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Professor Babagana Umara Zulum to emerge as the Gubernatorial Candidate under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in the state come 2019 general elections.

The Group with thousands membership across the state expressed shock on the increasing number of Aspirants mostly being forcefully sponsored by some political enemies to obtain the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms reserved for the governorship seat at a very high cost of N22 million each.

Already, investigation revealed at the last count on Monday, 22 aspirants on the platform of the ruling APC purchased the forms in Abuja, a situation that many took to the Social Media in condemning most of the aspirants, after the Leader of the Party in the state, Governor Kashim Shettima has reportedly endorsed Professor Zulum as Candidate.

Chairman and Secretary of BCC, Alhaji Isa Usman and Mohammed Abatcha jointly in an interview in Maiduguri regretted that, most of the desperate aspirants have not donated even N10,000 to the traumatized Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in resettlement camps in the last 7 years of boko haram crisis, but shamelessly coughing out about N22 million each (totalling over N484 million) in the sake of obtaining nomination forms on the same party platform, while millions of their brothers and sisters were wallowing in abject poverty in resettlement camps.

This unwholesome development, according to political pundits is to cause disaffection among the ranks and files of the ruling APC in the state.

The group said, Professor Zulum who had sacrificed all including his life in identifying on the plights of Boko Haram victims in the state many years ago, is the candidate to beat in all ramifications.

“Indeed, it is in history that, Professor Zulum have sacrificed his comfort for the less privileged in the society.

” The Professor, who is well known for his philanthropic gesture irrespective of tribe, ethnic, religious or political affiliations deserved to be given the full support from all and sundry at this trying moment”. The group said. End