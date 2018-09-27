Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency: Mutu plotting to stop me, Tuodolo alleges

By Etop Ekanem

A House of Representatives aspirant in Delta State, Dr Felix Tuodolo, cleared for primaries for Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Screening Committee, yesterday, alleged that Nicholas Mutu, the incumbent, is in strange moves to stop his ambition.

Tuodolo, in a letter to National Working Committee of the PDP, said the Department of State Services, DSS drilled him September 25, 2018 in Asaba over frivolous allegations in a petition allegedly written by Mutu in continuing efforts to stop him from contesting the primaries.

“I am not unaware of the fact that Mutu has been boasting of his very close relationship with our national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who he said has promised to do everything possible to return him (Mutu) to National Assembly. I believe that our national chairman and national working committee are members with integrity and will not allow a few bad eggs in the PDP to continue to damage the image of the party”, Tuodolo noted.

Tuodolo, the first president of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, who noted that his aspiration was greeted with mass appeal, said he had escaped the hammer of the screening committee in Asaba over an allegation that he was not a registered voter in Delta State. Tuodolo said he tendered his voter’s card whose number he had quoted in his form, anyway, showing that he was a registered voter in Bomadi in Delta State before he was subsequently cleared.

“The attempt to disqualify me on the frivolous excuse of not citing a photocopy of my voter’s card tells volumes. Our party must be saved from undemocratic tendencies if we must make progress and recapture power at the centre”, he pleaded.