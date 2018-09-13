Bomadi/Patani APC warns stakeholders against activities of PDP moles

BOMADI—Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress, APC, Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, Delta State, have raised the alarm over the unscrupulous activities of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, moles in its fold, advising members to be wary of such persons.

Director Strategic Communication of The Watchman Voice TWV, Mr. Perepamone Kekai, made the disclosure, while briefing newsmen, yesterday, noting that the Federal Constituency had noticed the infiltration of PDP moles currently carrying out underground moves in APC so as to truncate the expected good outing of APC in Bomadi/Patani Federal constituency.

He alleged that a former Secretary of Delta State Scholarship Board and a card carrying member of PDP had been identified as one of such moles working as D-G to a former governor in Delta State, who is gunning for the senatorial ticket in APC in Delta South district.

He said that the position of members of Bomadi/Patani Federal constituency was to work with genuine party members in all Ijaw LGAs and as well as identify good candidates from the ijaw extraction in APC that can muster victory for APC in the Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency.

Kekai called on members of the party not to have any dealings with such persons who he described as a double agent, noting that their activities were causing acrimony and would reduce the voting strength of the federal constituency.