Boko Haram’s killing of aid worker extreme barbarism – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous and despicable killing of Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, an aid worker, describing the act as extreme barbarism.



Saifura was kidnapped about six months ago at the Rann camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) by Boko Haram terrorists.

The terrorists have equally threatened to harm others, including the lone Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, still in their custody.

In his reaction, President Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “The government of Nigeria strongly condemns this reprehensible and inhuman act.

“No religion permits the killing of the innocent. Saifura who worked for the Red Cross, a humanitarian organization tirelessly working to bring succor to all the victims of violence irrespective of the sides of the conflict.”

The President also appealed to Nigeria’s international partners and everyone with an influence on the terrorists to prevail on them “to stop these acts of extreme barbarism.”

He assured that his administration will seize every given opportunity, with both arms and to use all means available to bring home all citizens held against their will by the Boko Haram terrorists.

President Buhari extended condolences to the family of Saifura, the Red Red Cross and UNICEF over the loss of this selfless and hardworking mother.