Boko Haram: Group writes EU over alleged conduct of foreigners around Lake Chad

A civil society group, African Community Impact and Development Network, Afri-CID, has urged the European Union, EU, to investigate the alleged activities of some foreigners from France in relation to the Boko Haram menace operating around the Lake Chad Basin.

The group wondered that despite several measures to terminate the dreaded insurgents, they are still very much in operation around the borders from where they plot soft target attacks.

In a letter directed to the Head of Delegation, Europe House, Afri-CID claims the activities of the foreigners has pretty much heightened the crisis.

According to the letter, the insurgency tends to escalate whenever the there is a Boko Haram summit. It further questioned how troops stationed in francophone countries have failed arrest the situation where the Islamic group keeps operating and planning soft target attacks from their territories.

The letter lampoons popular French news agency, Agence France-Presse, (AFP) for its reports which it said robs on the gains of the Nigerian army against the insurgents.

Read the full statement below

“The disastrous effects of armed conflict and violence in the Lake Chad basin have had a serious impact in an area already plagued by poverty and the extreme effects of climate change.” Christos Stylianides.

“It is on this note that we wish to bring to the notice of the Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS of the inglorious role of some foreign bodies in fuelling the Boko Haram Insurgency in North East Nigeria.

“Since 2016, when the Nigerian Military gained ascendency over Boko Haram Insurgents, there have been scores of renewed attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents against the Nigeria Military with the active collaboration of some foreigners from EU and ECOWAS countries.

“A Chatham House expert, Paul Melly, once stated that France wields a level of influence in sub-Saharan Africa that it cannot command anywhere else in the world.

“Some of the terrorists are not just Nigerians; they are not operating from Nigeria; they are operating from Nigerian borders.

“If the Sahel force is of any use, it was to catalyze the near rebirth of a terrorist group that the Nigerian military had decimated to the point of defeat.

“It is therefore not surprising that Boko Haram fighters that earlier fled into these neighbouring countries have suddenly reinforced to renew attacks in Nigeria.

“And consequently, we call for the timely intervention of the EU in this matter of urgent national and international interest because in the event of a sustained humanitarian crisis in Nigeria, would have effects on the African continent.

Dear Ambassador, it is therefore on the strength on the above that we request the intervention of the EU in addressing these concerns.”

Yours sincerely,

Chief Apeh Godwin, Executive Director.