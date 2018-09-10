Boko Haram fighters took our food after attacking military base—Borno residents

By Kingsley Omonobi, with agency report

Residents of Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State have narrated how Boko Haram insurgents seized food items and animals after attacking a military base in the town.

One of the residents, Musa Ishaq, said many soldiers fled the community during the attack, leaving residents at the mercy of the insurgents.

He said no member of the community was killed because the insurgents told them that they had only come to reclaim the community, not to harm them.

“We didn’t lose anyone here because the Boko Haram people made it clear that they only wanted to reclaim our land and not to attack us. They told us that the soldiers were their targets, even though they burnt some houses.

“After they attacked the soldiers, they took our food and animals and told us that we should not be afraid.”

Another resident, Abdul Bari, corroborated the account of Ishaq, saying the insurgents assured the people that they did not come with intention to kill civilians.

According to him, “their target was the military and not civilians. This is what they told us as they asked us to get out of their sight within a blink of an eye. The insurgents were fully kitted with khaki and covered their faces.

“After one minute, they began shooting from the gun truck facing the military location. ‘There were sounds of sporadic gunshots from many directions. I don’t know what happened but the army was engaging with the terrorists.’’

About 2,000 internally displaced persons, IDPs, returned to Guzamala two months ago, after residing at IDP camps in Maiduguri.

They were escorted home by troops who said they had “flushed out remnants of Boko Haram”.

But some of them remained in Maiduguri out of fear.

One of these persons, who is currently at El-Miskin IDP camp in the state capital told TheCable that he called people in the village and they told him the insurgents had taken over the whole town.