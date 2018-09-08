Boko Haram: Don’t turn security issue into political circus, Group urges Ndume

A group, the Borno Integrity Forum has urged Senator Ali Ndume to stop delving into security matters but face the electorates at the polls like his counterparts in the progressive and peaceful constituencies of the country are doing. The group warned the Senator not to turn security issues into political circus.

The group, while reacting to a statement credited to Senator Ndume wherein he allegedly expressed regret over resurgence of Boko Haram, said the claim was fraudulent and politically masterminded.

National Coordinator of the group, Ali Abbas, in a statement on Saturday said Ndume may have made the call in an attempt to scare away would be voters to ensure that he returns to the senate.

Abbas, while describing the statement by the Senator as unfortunate, said with his knowledge of how Boko Haram came into being, Ndume should have done that in the most discreet matter without turning something as serious as security into a political circus.

He said, “The Senator’s expression of worry is therefore apparently a bid to again have the people scampering out of their towns and villages so that there would be no voters left to sack him at the polls.

He urged the Federal Government to take active steps to prevent Boko Haram from being reactivated as a political tool for those wishing to exploit the group for the next General Elections.