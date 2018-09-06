Boko Haram abducts women in Borno

Some women were abducted along Pulka Road in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State on Tuesday.

The victims were on their way to a neighbouring local government, when the insurgents attacked the bus they were in.

Muhammed Buba, one of the passengers on a vehicle that was attacked, told TheCable that many people sustained injuries, while attempting to escape.

Buba did not say if anyone was killed, but noted that there were sporadic gunshots from different directions during the incident.

Idrissa Hamisu, another victim, said the insurgents came in two Toyota Hilux buses, adding “many who were caught in the attack were women that lacked the strength to run. The incident occurred on Tuesday.”

Hamisu said the insurgents also engaged in a gun battle with troops in the area.

“I don’t know if the soldiers were able to save the passengers, but many women were abducted in the attack,” he said.

The attack comes 48 hours after many soldiers were reportedly killed in the North-East, but the military denied the killings, describing the report as fake news.