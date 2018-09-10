Body of Benchers, SANs eulogise Aguma

THE Body of Benchers/Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, have described the late Attorney-General of Rivers State, Mr Emmanuel Aguma, SAN, as a dedicated legal practitioner who served the legal profession creditably.



The Senior Law Bodies made their position known during their condolence visit to the Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Monday.

Leader of the delegation and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Chief Onueze Okocha said that the demise of the Late Attorney-General of Rivers State was very painful.

He said: “We are here to condole with the Government and people of Rivers State over the sudden death of the Attorney General . It was very shocking because we saw him discharging his responsibilities till the end of June.

“We have no doubt that the untimely death directly touched the governor and members of the State Executive Council. He was a dedicated lawyer who discharged his duties creditably.”

He urged the governor and members of the State Executive Council to bear the loss with courage. The former NBA President extended the bodies’ condolences to the bereaved family.

Responding, Governor Wike reiterated said Aguma’s death was painful and it would be difficult for the state to overcome it.

He said: “I have worked in government at different levels and I say without hesitation that the Late Attorney-General worked very hard for the state with commitment.”