Bishop charges Buhari on Leah Sharibu’s freedom

By Sam Eyoboka

SANGO-OTA—GENERAL Overseer of Power Pentecostal Mission (Agbara Olorun Kii Bati), Bishop Bolanle Odeleke, weekend urged President Muhammadu Buhari to hasten efforts at rescuing Leah Sharibu and other captives of the Boko Haram terrorists or forget Christian votes in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing newsmen at the 60th birthday anniversary of Bishop Taiwo Akinola of Rhema Christian Church, Sango Ota in Ogun State, Odeleke, who is the first African woman to become a bishop said: “If you want Christian votes next year, bring back Leah Sharibu and other persons still in captivity to us.”

Continuing, the female bishop and Archbishop John Osa-Oni of Vineyard Christian Church, Ajao Estate, Lagos maintained that “the Church of God is praying to God to rescue Sharibu to her parents as soon as possible. If the authorities negotiated and rescued over 100 other abducted Dapchi schoolgirls, why is it difficult for the Buhari’s administration to apply the same tactics to rescue a single girl from the clutches of Boko Haram after the lofty pledge made by the president not to rest until he accomplished that goal?”