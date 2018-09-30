Birnin-Gwari: Again, armed bandits kidnap travellers

Incessant Kidnappings and killings by armed bandits along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna and Birnin-Gwari-Funtua highways has reached an alarming rate. Our communities were on a daily basis attacked, kidnapped and atime killed or maimed by armed bandits.

Today Sunday, five vehicles were intercepted by armed bandits at “Tashar Tsuntsaye” near Kuriga along Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna highways.

Five persons inside a Gulf-three car from Birnin-Gwari were kidnapped around 10.30am, while four haulage vehicles and their occupants were also kidnapped.

This incident come barely ten hours after the arrest of fake army officer by our son and a captain in the Nigerian Army currently in a holiday after his assignment at Sambisa forest.

We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Birnin-Gwari until all terrorists in the Armed bandits are subdued and degraded.

While urging our people to remain calm, we hereby issue a forty-eight hours ultimatum to the army to inform the general public, the true identity of the fake army colonel and his collaborators in Birnin-Gwari no matter how highly placed they are in our community.

Also we urged the government of Kaduna State to show the world that they are concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Birnin-Gwari by a simple statement that will calm the nerves of our people they abandoned since after the massacre of seventy-six people at Gwaska.

As we await response of all authorities concerned, we once again urged the peaceful people of Birnin-Gwari that are surviving without peace and Security to remain calm and not take laws into their hands.