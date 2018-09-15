BICF promoting tourism, investments in Nigerian

By Moses Nosike

Five years ago, Gelmine Consulting Limited was consulted to remodel, market and produce an event that was created by BIPORAL (Banana Island property owners and residents association limited) to celebrate residents and promote unity within the community.

A partnership was formed between the Banana Island Property Owners Association (BIPORAL) and Gelmine consulting limited, This gave birth to the most celebrated community festival in Nigeria named ‘Banana Island cultural festival’ with the aim of celebrating the diverse cultures and Nationalities of people living in Banana Island. The aim of this yearly event was to foster unity among the Banana Island residents.

Over the years, the festival has attracted sponsorship from corporate organizations – Multichoice, Airtel, First Bank, UBA, Cocharis Motors, Lufthansa, British Airways, Joe Faraday, Nigerian Breweries, Coca Cola, among others who have used the platform to project their brands and interact with the residents of the community.

Interestingly, this cultural festival is preparing for its sixth edition scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the Oval Garden, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

In a media chat with Saturday Vanguard, Jasmine Onyemachi, Chief Executive Officer of Gelmine Consulting Limited said that the event which is held annually attracts SMEs who want to partner with the brand to showcase their service and product offerings.

According to her, residents look forward to this yearly event as it affords them the opportunity to showcase their culture and heritage by way of displaying the varieties of food and fashion. “Each of the nationalities represented in the community is given a stand to display national food, artifacts, information on their countries, fabrics and dresses”, she said.

Speaking on the partnership the event has attracted, she said, “We have had several brands over the years, banks, telecoms and a whole lot of them that showcased their service offerings so that people can buy into their brands. Some banks have ceased that opportunity to market their HNI products. Telecoms also market their CUG products and data. We’ve had brands from all across sectors.

On what Nigeria has benefited the cultural festival, Onyemachi said, “even though Nigeria has not been projected in the real light to the world, this event has over the years proved that Nigeria and Lagos in particular has a lot to offer foreign investors. It has also thrown up small businesses and talented young entrepreneurs who if provided with the right financial advice and investment can produce finished products that can be marketed beyond the shores of this country.

Talking about the number of foreigners attracted so far, she said, “in the past few years, I believe we’ve had nothing less than 300 – 500 foreigners which make up the over 3000 residents who attend yearly. Each year we’ve had over 25 countries represented, some year we have 30 countries represented excluding Nigeria, the host country.

She also highlighted her intention to extend such gesture to Victoria Garden City which said is an estate that has well over 15,000 residents. It has a whole lot more of Nigerians than foreigners and with the sense of belonging, unity within that community is something wonderful and they have never had a cultural event where they showcase who they are and where they are from. This is something that was introduced to them and they welcome it. Their own event will be coming up for the first time, and we intend to have it every year as well.

Gelmine Consulting Limited is a multi-talented creative agency fluent in brand communications, event management, digital and print design.