Bianca’s senatorial ambition: Uwazuruike’s loyalists planning to assassinate our leader, MASSOB alleges

…It’s false alarm —Uwazuruike

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday said it had uncovered a plot by some persons loyal to the leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Ralph Uwazuruike to assassinate its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the National Director of Information MASSOB, Comrade Edeson Samuel alleged that the plot was hatched at a private meeting in Uwazuruike’s residence in Owerri last week.

MASSOB’s statement alleged: “There is a deadly plot to assassinate our leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu by Ralph Uwazuruike-sponsored killer-men. Uwazuruike’s latest frustration and subsequent plan to kill Comrade Uchenna Madu was hatched and directed by him at his residence in Owerri when he held a private meeting with his select principals who are specialised in terrorism and murderous acts last week.

“His venomous outburst and evil plot against Comrade Uchenna Madu came immediately our leader countered Uwazuruike’s earlier statement claiming to be the leader of MASSOB while declaring support for Iyom Bianca Ojukwu’s senatorial ambition when she led Dr Godwin Maduka to meet Uwazuruike in Owerri.”

But in a quick reaction, the Personal Assistant to Ralph Uwazuruike on Media, Mr. Chris Mocha denied any plot by BIM to assassinate Madu on any account.

He said: “It is not true; there is no such plan. We have no problem with him. I want to say that a month ago, he was claiming to have formed MASSOB. He joined MASSOB and he didn’t form it. So, we said he should be invited to tell us how he formed MASSOB. We are not looking for him and there is no plot by us to assassinate him. If we are looking for him, we will get him within one hour.”