2019: Bianca Ojukwu is the best among all contenders, says APGA Chieftain

By Nwafor Sunday

Having traced, weighed and analyzed the personalities involved in the forthcoming 2019 Anambra South Senatorial election, Evang Chinedu Obigwe, National Coordinator APGA Media Warriors Forum, Monday endorsed the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s wife, Ambassador Iyom Bianca Ojukwu.

Obigwe who averred that Bianca was the best among all contenders advised APGA delegates to disassociate themselves from Bianca’s opponents.

In a press release he issued to Vanguard, Obigwe argued that senatorial job requires people who are intellectually endowed to articulate good laws that would have meaningful impact on the lives of people.

His words, “Going to the red chamber is not selling fuel, kerosene and diesel. It is a serious business for people like Bianca that are intellectually endowed to articulate good laws that will have meaningful impact on the lives of the good people of Anambra South and Igbo’s at large.

“I thank the leadership of Massob for endorsing Mrs Bianca Ojukwu’s senatorial ambition. My candid advice to APGA delegates is to avoid falling into the trap of Iyom’s opponents that have nothing to offer them.”

On value and delivery qualities, Obigwe stated that Bianca’s sound academic background in addition with her conglomerated wealth of experience which she got from late Ikemba would enable her perform wonderful at the senate.

On honour and integrity, Chinedu noted that Iyom’s opponents are far, noting that no sane person would leave Bianca Ojukwu for any other person.

His words, “Bianca’s opponents are not men of honour and integrity. They are businessmen and as such would trade Anambra South people’s interest for their businesses and selfish aggrandizement.

“I advise Anambra South electorate to avoid making the mistake of voting any of them. No sane mind will compare Bianca with her opponents”.

He finally advised APGA delegates not to disappoint the good people of Anambra South and igbo’s at large, noting that electorate are expecting them to elect Bianca Ojukwu as APGA flag bearer for Anambra South senatorial zone, thus to enable them ensure her emergence as Anambra South Senator in the forthcoming general election.