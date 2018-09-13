Biafra: Why we did not shut markets, schools in Aba – MASSOB

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, has said the group did not shut schools, markets and other business centres during the Biafra day celebrations in Abia, Abia State because it is not a violent organization and cannot be seen causing more suffering to the people it seeks to liberate.

MASSOB members numbering about 10,000 with cultural troupes singing Biafra songs, marched from their secretariat at Afor Obegu market area, Ugwunagbo council, to the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway, to mark the 19th anniversary of the group.

The Movement was founded on September 13, 1999, by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike on September 13.

In an interview with Vanguard, MASSOB Coordinator, Abia South zone, Fred Onyenaucheya, said the struggle for the actualization of an independent state of Biafra is still on course and urged Biafra people to be steadfast as freedom is at hand.

Onyenaucheya explained that despite provocations, attacks and arrest of members by security agencies, MASSOB would continue to pursue the struggle to actualize Biafra through non violence.

“We are celebrating the 19th anniversary of MASSOB, we are grateful for Chief Ralph Uwazuruike for taking this bold step. Before him, nobody dared to mention the word, Biafra. It was like an abomination, but today the oppressed people of Biafra have seen the light of freedom and liberation. You can see the number of Biafra people who turned out for the event. We are over 10,000. They are lovers of freedom and justice. From Ogoja to Asaba; Aba to Enugu, Owerri, Onitsha, Uyo, Ikom; there was no closure of school, market or any business centre. This was because MASSOB cannot be seen causing suffering to the same people we seek to liberate from oppression.

Members of the MASSOB Elders’ Council, Larry Odinma and Okporie Nkama, commended the security agents for not disturbing members of the group during the celebrations.