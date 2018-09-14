Biafra: Police warn trouble makers to stay clear of Delta

The Delta Police Command says there is no cause for alarm over the threat by the proscribed pro-Biafra groups to shut down commercial activities across the South East and South-South areas.

The command spokesperson, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, told newsmen on Friday in Asaba that the command had put adequate security measures in place to forestal any breach of public peace.

“The Delta Police Command is ever ready to deal with any act of criminality and public disturbance. We have put adequate security measures in place to deal with anybody or group that attempts to disrupt public peace.

“As you can see today, Asaba is calm and so it is across the state. The command is doing its utmost best at ensuring that the entire state remains calm and orderly so that the people can have peace,” Aniamaka said.

The police image maker warned pro-Biafra agitators and other criminal elements to stay clear of the state, adding that any attempt to disrupt the peace of the state would be dealt with severely.

He disclosed that the command was working in collanoration with other sister security agencies to safeguard lives and properties of residents.

NAN reports that Asaba, the capital of Delta, is relatively calm as businesses and major markets are busy as early as 7.30 a.m. on Friday, a day pro-Biafra groups had issued a stay-at-home order.

The popular Ogbogonogo main market in the heart of Asaba is open to business, as traders and customers carry out their transactions in a peaceful atmosphere.

There were detachments of police personnel and patrol teams seen at major areas within the state capital to check any attempt by any group or persons to breach the peace of the state.

Newsmen had reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja had proscribed the Biafran movement, describing it as a terrorist organisation.

NAN