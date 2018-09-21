Bet9ja LAGOS SWAN CUP kicks off Sept 28

THE 2018 Bet9ja Lagos SWAN Cup will begin September 28 through October 5 at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Lagos.

The competition which is part of the Lagos SWAN Week will feature teams made up of sports writers from various media houses in Lagos.

Chairman of the Lagos SWAN, Debo Oshundun told our reporter that everything has been put in place to ensure this year’s SWAN Cup, the first under his administration is a huge success.

“With the strong backing of Bet9ja, we have been able to put together what every member of the association would be proud of. Our sponsors, Bet9ja have made things easier.”

According to the Brands and Communications Manager of Bet9ja Tunji Mesh, their decision to partner the Lagos Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria was borne out of the association’s role in sports development in Nigeria.

Oshundun said his executive was looking at the possibility of increasing the number of sports for the SWAN Week as the attention given to football was too much.

“We are looking at the possibility of including games like scrabble, table tennis and other indoor games for the SWAN Week and that could be as early as next year.”