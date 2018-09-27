Benin airport, gov’t offices shut over NLC strike

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – ACTIVITIES at the Benin Airport, the state secretariat complex, banks and government activities were yesterday grounded as a result of the warning strike declared by the organised labour.

As at the time of filing this report, only one plane from Abuja was allowed to land at the Benin Airport while the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress in the state led by its chairman, Comrade Emanuel Ademokun took over the gates for some hours to ensure compliance and that no other plane was allowed into the state capital.

The labour leaders were also in Palm House where most of the ministries in the state are situated to ensure compliance.

Banks were also officially closed but high profile customers especially depositors were allowed into banks after scrutiny through the back-door.

Travellers who had the early morning flight to catch were left stranded at the gates of the airport as a result of the strike.

While hundreds of the passengers who milled around the gates were seen discussing the effect of the strike action, security personnel had a hectic time trying to explain reason for the closure to some passengers.

Ademokun expressed satisfaction with the level of complaint.He said he and his team, were going around to ensure total compliance to the industrial action.

“We want to ensure that workers in the state comply with the directive to shut down. We are not just sitting, but going around to monitor things ourselves.I am quite satisfied with what I have seen so far and this will continue until there is otherwise directive,” he stated.