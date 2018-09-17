Be wary of swindlers, fake businessmen’s antics, Police warn

Enugu State Police Command has advised residents of the state to be wary of the antics of fake businessmen promising mouth watering return on their investment.

The Spokesman of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the warning in a statement made available to Newsmen on Monday in Enugu.

He advised members of the public to be security conscious and cautious about business ventures they involve themselves, to avoid falling prey to fraudsters masquerading as businessmen.

“This advice became necessary following a reported incident of swindling of some persons of various amounts of money under the tutelage of private financial institutions identified as Inter-Trade Classic Success Ltd at Obolloafor and Orba in Udenu Local Government Area.

“It was, however, gathered that a lot of people were defrauded by the said business venture which allegedly lured their victims to lodge money with them with a promise of giving them 25 per cent of their deposit within one week.

“It was further gathered that after collecting money from their victims amounting to about N5 million, they disappeared to an unknown destination,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that a manhunt on the fraudulent group and their activities had been intensified.