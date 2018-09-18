Be conscious of your behaviour around children, don tells parents

A psychologist in the University of Abuja, Dr Hosea Apeh on Tuesday in Abuja advised parents to be conscious of the way they behaved around their children.

Apeh told the Newsmen that parents as as role model to children should be careful how they behaved in the home.

“When children are growing up there is the tendency of imitating others, most of them end up behaving like their parents,” he said.

According to him, when couples argue or fight in front of their children, the children are likely to develop behavioural issues.

“If in a situation where they see their parents fighting, especially for the male child, he will think that a real man needs to beat up your wife,” said Apeh.

Apeh said that conflicts were inevitable in any relationship but must be managed in such a way that the children were not affected.

“Parents should manage their differences, not to pretend before their children, but to see how to resolve the issues without having negative effects on the children,” he said