BCO to train 1,000 women, youths in Nigeria

NATIONAL Coordinator of Buhari Campaign Organisation, BCO, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, weekend disclosed that his organisation has commenced special training programme for 500 women and 500 youths in the 36 states of the federation.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the Lagos State Local Government Liaison Officers and executives of Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria, BCAN, of Buhari Campaign Organisastion in Surulere Lagos, BCO, Pasali noted that “all encompassing training will give the Nigerian a life-long means of income rather than stipends which will not last more than a day.”

The training which will be facilitated by BCAN will involve teaching artisans.

Chief host of the event, National Liaison Officer of BCAN of BCO, Prince Isreal Adeshola stated that his oganisation wants all Nigerian children to be given opportunity to achieve their full potentials regardless of ethnic group or religion.

Adeshola said: “I want to assure you that by casting our votes for President Buhari and the APC, our children will have a guaranteed future and a promising tomorrow. The choice therefore is ours.

“And I know that our choice is to see a better tomorrow for us and our children.”

Earlier, Pasali said: “ We have secured a special training programme for empowerment and it will start with these 20 local government liaison officers from every local government in Lagos in not later than two weeks.

“If you are already trained, we need your list for empowerment. But if your’re not already trained, we will train and empower you.”