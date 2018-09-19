Bayelsa to enjoy improved power supply— TCN

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—MANAGING Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, Mr. Usman Muhammad, has said Bayelsa State was on the verge of achieving stable power supply.

Muhammad stated this during a condolence visit to Governor Seriake Dickson on the demise of his mother at his home town, Toru-Orua in Sagbama Local Govern-ment Area of the state.

He said: “Remember, Bayelsa was not on the national grid some years ago, but through the work that the governor has done, Bayelsa is now connected to national grid.

“We just concluded 90 MVA; the former capacity was 30MVA, which means we have increased the capacity by 300 percent of what it used to be.

“Again we have another 40MVA and we are looking at how to collaborate with the state government to install that 40MVA. And as I said earlier, the transmission rehabilitation expansion programme, which we are pursuing, has raised $1.57 billion. The investment has put lots of capacity all over the country.”

In his remarks, Governor Dickson appreciated Muhammed and his team for their dedication to the provision of power.

Dickson, who noted that the state has made enormous investment in the power sector, also disclosed the ongoing efforts to connect all local governments in the state to the national grid.

He called for a non political national consensus in the power sector, which he said was critical to the building of a strong economy.