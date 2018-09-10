Bayelsa retires 58 workers over age falsification

YENAGOA- BAYELSA State government has announced that a total number of 58 workers of the State Post Primary Schools Board (PPSB) have been recommended for compulsory retirement over alleged cases of falsification of records in terms of under declaration of age and questionable letters of first appointment.

The State Post Primary School Board also announced that it has reduced the staff wage bill from N609m to N594m representing a savings of N15m as a result of the reforms.

The Board, it would be recalled, was reconstituted in April by the State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, with specific instructions to ensure that is wage bill is audited by checking all financial books and records.

Chairman of the Board, Dr Asiam Ikuru, who disclosed this at a news conference in Yenagoa also said the board scrutinised and verified discrepancies that exist in terms of indiscriminate award of salary grade levels and steps in the payment vouchers and nominal rolls of the board.

She said the board constituted two committees – Salary Grade Levels and Steps Regularisation Committee (SGLSRC) and the Over-Aged Staff Verification Committee (OASVC).

Ikuru noted that while the SGLSRC was saddled with the responsibilities of properly placing staff on their rightful salary grade levels and steps, the OASVC is to identify staff that are above the civil service statutory retirement age of 60 or 35 years of service.

She said: “The SGLSRC audited the vouchers and nominal rolls of 189 schools, zonal boards and board headquarters with a staff strength of 5,980.

“The payroll gross in August was N594.1m and the gross audit for the same month was N557.7m.

“Therefore, the audit report, if implemented, will be making a savings of N36.3m for the board.

“As regards the OASVC, a total number of 413 staff cases of falsification of records in terms of under-declaration of age and questionable letters of first appointments were reviewed with a wage bill of N35.4m.

The briefing was attended by Directors and members of the Board, some members of the State Education Team, President of ANCOPSS, Chairman of the NUT, and Principals from all State owned Schools.