Bayelsa PDP alleges bias in removal of DSS boss

YENAGOA—Bayelsa State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has faulted the manner in which the former acting Director General of Department of State Services, DSS, Mr. Matthew Seiyefa, was removed.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr. Cleopas Moses, in a statement, yesterday, said Seiyefa’s sudden removal was borne out of fear by the ruling cabal, as there were reports that members of President Buhari’s kitchen cabinet were not comfortable with a non-northerner as DSS boss.

He accused the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government of being anti-Ijaw in its decisions, policies execution and projects.

The party said: “Seiyefa’s service to the nation was cut short because he is not from any of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria.”

, it is a continuation of the current Federal Government’s unfair treatment to the Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta region.

“The party believes that if Seiyefa was from any of the major ethnic groups in Nigeria, he would not have been thrown out the way the Buhari administration did, not minding his acclaimed competence on the job.

“We have it on record that Mr. Seiyefa had nobody to run to as this ill-advised plot was hatched by the cabal in their government.”

He called on PDP members and indeed the Ijaw nation to identify characters who colluded with others against their people and reject them if they fly any other party’s flag in the 2019 elections.