Bayelsa govt urges security agencies to investigate lawmaker over petitions

Bayelsa State Government, has urged the security agencies in the state to investigate the allegation against the legislator representing the Brass Constituency 1 in the state House of Assembly, Israel Sunny-Goli.

The state stressed that the police authorities and the Department of State Services (DSS) had, despite numerous petitions, failed to investigate and if possible, launch an arrest of the lawmaker who belonged to the All Progressives Congress, APC, if found culpable to several allegations including violating the peace in the state. The lawmaker was equally accused of other crimes.

In a statement, the Bayelsa state Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, accused the lawmaker of the allegations.

The statement said Sunny-Goli has several pending cases before the police and the DSS for which he was invited but that he shunned the invitation to seek protection in Abuja from where he wrote a frivolous petition that resulted in Thursday’s invasion of the homes of the interim chairman of the Brass council, Victor Isaiah, and that of the former chairman of the APC in the state, Chief Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The position of the Bayelsa State Government is that Sunny-Goli has to be arrested. We are asking the IG and the DSS to take steps to prevent an abuse of their powers by someone who terrorises innocent people. The statement also accused former Governor Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri and other APC leaders of breaching the peace in the state.

It however insisted that Isaiah who was invited by the police would honour the invitation when the security agencies act on the earlier petitions against the lawmaker.